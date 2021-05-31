Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 11 June 2021 3:02 PM
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. 11 June 2021 2:26 PM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins! Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets. 11 June 2021 3:11 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Absa Insights Podcast Series
Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

31 May 2021 8:06 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

 


As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

31 May 2021 8:07 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

28 May 2021 6:38 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

Absa Insights Public Utilities and Infrastructure full webinar

19 February 2021 4:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coal to Gas shift - a major step toward energy stability in SA

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

The future of renewable energy is bright

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

Absa Insights on Mining Indaba 2021

5 February 2021 5:11 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is joined by Shirley Webber, Sector head for Natural Resources and Mining at Absa CIB to discuss themes and outcomes from Mining Indaba 2021.

For more visit https://cib.absa.africa/home/insights-and-events/

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

11 December 2020 5:14 PM

Isana Cordier, Sector Head: Consumer Goods and Services at Absa Group joins Bruce Whitfield for Absa Insights into Black Friday trends. 

Win Up To R5 000 With Auto & General’s Young@Heart and Capetalk

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

EWN Highlights

Bright Friday night ahead as Eskom suspends power cuts

11 June 2021 5:43 PM

Ingonyama Trust to pay back millions to residents as ordered by court

11 June 2021 5:27 PM

'Everything being done' to find solutions to ANC salaries crisis - Mabe

11 June 2021 5:00 PM

