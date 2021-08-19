Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The Taliban Victory and the Opium Economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathon Goodhand
Today at 15:40
The Driving force of The 2022 Formula E Prix Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Iain Banner CEO e-Movement
Today at 15:50
Should a Minimum Alcohol Price be imposed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi K Gibbs
Today at 16:05
Will the ANC benefit from the Con Court decision against Local Election Postponement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
What is the status of Duduzane Zuma's ambition to be President?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet Mcguire: Haval Jolion Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Afriforum opinion on The Zuma Medical Parole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ernst Roets - National Spokesperson at Afriforum Youth
Today at 17:20
The Voter Countdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Podcasts

Absa Insights Podcast Series
arrow_forward
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

19 August 2021 3:12 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Prasanna Nana tells us how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping farmers track the health of livestock and crops with real-time data to make real-time decision.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/


More episodes from Absa Insights Podcast Series

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

19 August 2021 3:14 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Jacques de Vos explains how the Internet of Things is connecting rural farmers to the world and aiding the survival of entire communities in remote areas through digital solutions.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:07 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 7:45 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Keitumetse Lekaba says the days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

23 July 2021 1:43 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: David Mparutsa says the progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

6 July 2021 8:56 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: James Scott, Head of Digital at Absa talks about opportunities for retailers and technology in a post-Covid world.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Through the "great staggering" to a better normal

28 June 2021 5:08 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 4:15 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Isana Cordier tells Bruce about how the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

31 May 2021 8:07 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

31 May 2021 8:06 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

