Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Absa Insights Podcast Series
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

7 September 2021 10:23 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Arthur Goldstuck tells us how telecommunications companies are changing agriculture and healthcare for the better.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/


How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

19 August 2021 3:14 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Jacques de Vos explains how the Internet of Things is connecting rural farmers to the world and aiding the survival of entire communities in remote areas through digital solutions.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

19 August 2021 3:12 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Prasanna Nana tells us how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping farmers track the health of livestock and crops with real-time data to make real-time decision.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:07 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 7:45 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Keitumetse Lekaba says the days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

23 July 2021 1:43 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: David Mparutsa says the progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

6 July 2021 8:56 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: James Scott, Head of Digital at Absa talks about opportunities for retailers and technology in a post-Covid world.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

Through the "great staggering" to a better normal

28 June 2021 5:08 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 4:15 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Isana Cordier tells Bruce about how the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

31 May 2021 8:07 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

