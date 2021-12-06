While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Resources and Energy.
This episode features Tawanda Madondo, Absa’s Senior Coverage Banker for Resources & Energy thinks that leaning into the ESG theme could provide countries with investment and employment opportunities for future generations.
Engage us on #AbsaInsights
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Resources and Energy.
This episode features Heidi Barends and Shirand Moodley, the co-heads of sustainable finance at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. The group discusses how sustainable finance can help Africa face various climate-related challenges.
Engage us on #AbsaInsights
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
ABSA’s Managing Principal of Resources and Renewable Energy, Shirley Webber says that this energy transition is essential, but can’t happen as quickly as people expect.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Dr Stavros Nicolaou tells us why South Africa is more vulnerable to COVID-19 than any other country on earth.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Liza Eustace tells us why vaccinations will be the biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Xhanti Payi tells us why incentives are key to getting vaccine-hesitant South Africans to get vaccinated.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Arthur Goldstuck tells us how telecommunications companies are changing agriculture and healthcare for the better.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Jacques de Vos explains how the Internet of Things is connecting rural farmers to the world and aiding the survival of entire communities in remote areas through digital solutions.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Prasanna Nana tells us how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping farmers track the health of livestock and crops with real-time data to make real-time decision.
For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/