Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Susan Wishart - General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Today at 15:10
Open for Intro/comment/reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Ace High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:40
Update on water quality results for Muizenberg beach
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Reflections on the 14 months of Covid-terror with Prof Richard van Zyl-Smith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard van Zyl-Smith - Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit
Today at 16:05
Terrifying figures on suicides by school learners - what can be done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Galliven - child behavioural therapist
Today at 16:20
Vince Van Der Bijl writes the apathy over the Windies tour raises red flags
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vince Van Der Biilj - former cricket legend and ICC manager
Today at 17:05
The latest on Digital Vibes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 17:20
‘Life and Times of Michael K’ at the Baxter this June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:45
Danielle Clough – Embroiderer from South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Clough - Embroiderer from South Africa
Latest Local
'Racism stops here' Panyaza Lesufi wades into Cornwall Hill College racism row The Gauteng Education MEC met with school officials on Monday after a standoff between parents and teachers. 31 May 2021 1:27 PM
Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says some teachers are panicking about going back to full-time attendance at primary sch... 31 May 2021 1:16 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades He was protesting the apartheid regime's plan to associate the event with 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Is it a crime to be homeless? 'By-laws criminalise their very existence' Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger says the City of Cape Town is collecting complaints to bolster court cases. 31 May 2021 8:10 AM
View all Politics
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
View all Business
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black... 30 May 2021 12:47 PM
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin. 29 May 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Absa Insights Podcast
arrow_forward
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

28 May 2021 6:38 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.

For more visit cib.absa.africa


More episodes from Absa Insights Podcast

Absa Insights Public Utilities and Infrastructure full webinar

19 February 2021 4:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coal to Gas shift - a major step toward energy stability in SA

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Insights on Mining Indaba 2021

5 February 2021 5:11 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is joined by Shirley Webber, Sector head for Natural Resources and Mining at Absa CIB to discuss themes and outcomes from Mining Indaba 2021.

For more visit https://cib.absa.africa/home/insights-and-events/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

11 December 2020 5:14 PM

Isana Cordier, Sector Head: Consumer Goods and Services at Absa Group joins Bruce Whitfield for Absa Insights into Black Friday trends. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Insights Consumer Goods & Services full webinar

16 October 2020 1:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield is joined by Isana Cordier, Consumer Sector Head at Absa, Corporate and Investment Banking and an expert panel of guests - including Evan Walker, Anthony Thunstrom, Bongiwe Ntuli and Vaughn Croeser - to share valuable insights on the future of Consumer Goods and Services in a post lockdown world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer goods sector - How the next 5 years may play out

16 October 2020 1:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield is joined by Isana Cordier, Consumer Sector Head at Absa, Corporate and Investment Banking and an expert panel of guests - including Evan Walker, Anthony Thunstrom, Bongiwe Ntuli and Vaughn Croeser - to share valuable insights on the future of Consumer Goods and Services in a post lockdown world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

