As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Babanango Game Reserve in Nothern Zululand
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 05:10
Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 05:46
Child Protection Week - Violence in childhood and infanticide
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Shanaaz Matthews - Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape Town
Today at 06:10
Interview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha
Today at 06:25
Companies gobbling up most of the online licence booking slots
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Time is running out on POPIA compliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Tembedza - Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel
Today at 06:47
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 07:07
SAPS fire Major General Jeremy Vearey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
What should happen to the Tokai pines?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alanna Rebelo - Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology
Today at 08:21
Regional military intervention for Mozambique is not a good idea
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
DAG calls for release of Military-Owned Land Parcels (Ysterplaat, Youngsfield & Wingfield) to address CT housing crisis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 10:40
Port Jackson eradication
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Botha - Head Of Living Lands Unit at Wwf
Today at 11:05
Inside the mind: What makes a serial rapist?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Dr Gerhard Labuscagne,forensic clinical psychologist
Latest Local
Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT The City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says the water quality at Muizenberg beach is back to levels that are consid... 31 May 2021 6:36 PM
Stage 2 load shedding kicks in from 4pm on Monday - and could last all week Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding at 4pm this afternoon with a possibility of rotational power cuts throughout the week. 31 May 2021 3:43 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 31 May 2021 3:38 PM
View all Local
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades He was protesting the apartheid regime's plan to associate the event with 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Politics
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC." 31 May 2021 7:30 PM
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings. 31 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music. 31 May 2021 4:54 PM
Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs foster (or forever) homes for these dogs before they can build their new shelter. 31 May 2021 3:34 PM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Absa Insights Podcast
arrow_forward
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

31 May 2021 8:07 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa


More episodes from Absa Insights Podcast

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

31 May 2021 8:06 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

28 May 2021 6:38 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Insights Public Utilities and Infrastructure full webinar

19 February 2021 4:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coal to Gas shift - a major step toward energy stability in SA

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Insights on Mining Indaba 2021

5 February 2021 5:11 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is joined by Shirley Webber, Sector head for Natural Resources and Mining at Absa CIB to discuss themes and outcomes from Mining Indaba 2021.

For more visit https://cib.absa.africa/home/insights-and-events/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

11 December 2020 5:14 PM

Isana Cordier, Sector Head: Consumer Goods and Services at Absa Group joins Bruce Whitfield for Absa Insights into Black Friday trends. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT

Local

Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts

Business

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

Business

EWN Highlights

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

31 May 2021 8:41 PM

Be prepared: Load shedding is here to stay, warns energy expert

31 May 2021 7:27 PM

Rand Water: Supply to high-lying areas will take some time

31 May 2021 7:06 PM

