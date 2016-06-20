New Beginnings: The story of a car guard-turned-artist

Stanley Henkeman has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.



He is the former Head of Department for the Building an Inclusive Society Programme at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.



According to Henkeman, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation was launched in 2000, after the Truth and Reconciliation process. He says those that were involved in the process felt that the work of reconciliation needed to continue, and formed the IJR.

arrow_forward