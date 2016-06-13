Author, Teacher and Business Coach Glenn-Douglas Haig survived 7 shots to his stomach

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:45
Music with Marc Hendricks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marc Hendricks
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1. 5 February 2021 10:29 AM
View all Local
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentis... 6 February 2021 9:08 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

New Beginnings
arrow_forward
Author, Teacher and Business Coach Glenn-Douglas Haig survived 7 shots to his stomach

Author, Teacher and Business Coach Glenn-Douglas Haig survived 7 shots to his stomach

13 June 2016 6:05 PM

Business Coach Glenn-Douglas Haig was shot seven times on his stomach and leg. His injuries resulted to his leg being amputated.

After his recovery he was called in to identify his shooters and he says he felt a deep comapassion for them and not hate.


More episodes from New Beginnings

New Beginnings: A memoir of a woman 'trapped' in an abusive relationship

26 September 2016 11:21 AM

With a dream of living overseas, and London in particular, Sam Scarborough took a chance with a man who sold her a dream. Soon after her arrival, bad things started happening.

Scarborough could not believe what was happening because it was totally different from what she signed up for. She thought she was losing her mind and started documenting these moments in her diary.

Listen to Sam's story of horror...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: There is more to cheerleading than girls with pom poms

26 September 2016 11:14 AM

Samantha Hogg, owner of Cheer Stars Cheerleading started cheerleading at the the age of 17 in Johannesburg. She says cheerleading involves more than people see on television with girls running around dancing with pom poms before the start of a match.

Cheerleading started off as male sport, and when men went off to war, women took over cheerleading.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: How a South African film 'Alison' made it to Hollywood

26 September 2016 11:05 AM

The heartbreaking story of the horrific rape and attempted murder of Alison Botha in December 1994 has now been turned into a film.

The film _Alison _premiered at the Encounters Film Festival. It takes viewers through what she went through and her journey to recovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings Stanley Henkeman is the new Executive Director of the IJR

1 August 2016 11:24 AM

Stanley Henkeman has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

He is the former Head of Department for the Building an Inclusive Society Programme at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

According to Henkeman, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation was launched in 2000, after the Truth and Reconciliation process. He says those that were involved in the process felt that the work of reconciliation needed to continue, and formed the IJR.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginning: In conversation with inspirational speaker and author Brett Archibald

1 August 2016 11:14 AM

In 2013 a South African surfer Brett Archibald fell overboard in Indonesia and was lost in the sea for more than 28 hours. Archibald was found alive and rescued.

He later wrote a book about his experience, called "Alone: the Search for Brett Archibald”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: What adventure is Chris Bertish up to this time?

1 August 2016 11:03 AM

Big wave surfer, stand up paddle-boarder, motivational speaker and adventurer, Chris Bertish is on another breath taking adventure. He is going to attempt the first solo transatlantic crossing paddling from Morocco to Florida, covering 7500km.

That's the equivalent of a half marathon a day for 120 days straight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: The story of a car guard-turned-artist

20 June 2016 4:36 PM

Erick David Karangwa was born in Rwanda and fled from his home in 1994 when war broke out. He travelled to Tanzania and from there to Zimbabwe.

While in Zimbabwe he learned to create artworks from a man he befriended. In 2004 he decided to leave Zimbabwe for South Africa.

Erick started working as a car guard in a shopping centre at Constantia. The mamangement of the centre helped him organise an exhibition where he sold he sold all three of his paintings within three days.

Listen to Erick's inspiring story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: From Rwanda to working as a car guard and now a PhD student

6 June 2016 3:50 PM

Alice Wamundiya comes from a background where the importance of education is emphasised. When she settled in South Africa after her family fled the Rwandan genocide, she decided to help other refugees and asylum-seekers with their education.


After she fought very hard to get into university, she managed to obtain a BA degree in Psychology and a Masters degree in Development Studies and is currently working on her PhD at UWC, broadly looking at Migration and Displacement under the UWC’s Centre for Humanity Research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginning - First Job Moving To A New City

25 May 2016 12:16 PM

Moving to a new city away form family and friends could be a rather daunting task. Sithandwa Ngwetsheni moved to Cape Town from Port Elizabeth and had a fair share of good and bad moments. She shares her story with CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend now that restrictions are eased

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo

6 February 2021 9:16 AM

ANC veteran Msimang hits out at Magashule for defending Zuma attack on ConCourt

6 February 2021 8:56 AM

Path clears for Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as first woman WTO chief

6 February 2021 8:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA