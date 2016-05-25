Streaming issues? Report here
Podcasts

New Beginnings
arrow_forward
A suicide attempt that led to a New Beginning

A suicide attempt that led to a New Beginning

25 May 2016 11:15 AM

When he was 12 years old, Daryl Brown attempted suicide for the first time. In 2013 Daryl made a decision to end his life for good. He jumped in front of a moving train and thought it was all over. Miraculously, that didn’t work but left him paralysed instead. Listen to Daryl talk about his battle against depression.


More episodes from New Beginnings

New Beginnings: A memoir of a woman 'trapped' in an abusive relationship

26 September 2016 11:21 AM

With a dream of living overseas, and London in particular, Sam Scarborough took a chance with a man who sold her a dream. Soon after her arrival, bad things started happening.

Scarborough could not believe what was happening because it was totally different from what she signed up for. She thought she was losing her mind and started documenting these moments in her diary.

Listen to Sam's story of horror...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: There is more to cheerleading than girls with pom poms

26 September 2016 11:14 AM

Samantha Hogg, owner of Cheer Stars Cheerleading started cheerleading at the the age of 17 in Johannesburg. She says cheerleading involves more than people see on television with girls running around dancing with pom poms before the start of a match.

Cheerleading started off as male sport, and when men went off to war, women took over cheerleading.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: How a South African film 'Alison' made it to Hollywood

26 September 2016 11:05 AM

The heartbreaking story of the horrific rape and attempted murder of Alison Botha in December 1994 has now been turned into a film.

The film _Alison _premiered at the Encounters Film Festival. It takes viewers through what she went through and her journey to recovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings Stanley Henkeman is the new Executive Director of the IJR

1 August 2016 11:24 AM

Stanley Henkeman has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

He is the former Head of Department for the Building an Inclusive Society Programme at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

According to Henkeman, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation was launched in 2000, after the Truth and Reconciliation process. He says those that were involved in the process felt that the work of reconciliation needed to continue, and formed the IJR.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginning: In conversation with inspirational speaker and author Brett Archibald

1 August 2016 11:14 AM

In 2013 a South African surfer Brett Archibald fell overboard in Indonesia and was lost in the sea for more than 28 hours. Archibald was found alive and rescued.

He later wrote a book about his experience, called "Alone: the Search for Brett Archibald”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: What adventure is Chris Bertish up to this time?

1 August 2016 11:03 AM

Big wave surfer, stand up paddle-boarder, motivational speaker and adventurer, Chris Bertish is on another breath taking adventure. He is going to attempt the first solo transatlantic crossing paddling from Morocco to Florida, covering 7500km.

That's the equivalent of a half marathon a day for 120 days straight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: The story of a car guard-turned-artist

20 June 2016 4:36 PM

Erick David Karangwa was born in Rwanda and fled from his home in 1994 when war broke out. He travelled to Tanzania and from there to Zimbabwe.

While in Zimbabwe he learned to create artworks from a man he befriended. In 2004 he decided to leave Zimbabwe for South Africa.

Erick started working as a car guard in a shopping centre at Constantia. The mamangement of the centre helped him organise an exhibition where he sold he sold all three of his paintings within three days.

Listen to Erick's inspiring story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Author, Teacher and Business Coach Glenn-Douglas Haig survived 7 shots to his stomach

13 June 2016 6:05 PM

Business Coach Glenn-Douglas Haig was shot seven times on his stomach and leg. His injuries resulted to his leg being amputated.

After his recovery he was called in to identify his shooters and he says he felt a deep comapassion for them and not hate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginnings: From Rwanda to working as a car guard and now a PhD student

6 June 2016 3:50 PM

Alice Wamundiya comes from a background where the importance of education is emphasised. When she settled in South Africa after her family fled the Rwandan genocide, she decided to help other refugees and asylum-seekers with their education.


After she fought very hard to get into university, she managed to obtain a BA degree in Psychology and a Masters degree in Development Studies and is currently working on her PhD at UWC, broadly looking at Migration and Displacement under the UWC’s Centre for Humanity Research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Beginning - First Job Moving To A New City

25 May 2016 12:16 PM

Moving to a new city away form family and friends could be a rather daunting task. Sithandwa Ngwetsheni moved to Cape Town from Port Elizabeth and had a fair share of good and bad moments. She shares her story with CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

