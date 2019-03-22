Best way to invest the jackpot if you win the lotto

Today at 07:20 Red tide threatens west coast Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Zolile Nqayi - communications director for the environment, forestry and fisheries dept.

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Explainer: A special lung procedure to assist people with Covid Today with Kieno Kammies

Professor Keertan Dheda

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones Today with Kieno Kammies

Rob Hugh-Jones

Today at 10:33 Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Helena Wasserman

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet…. Today with Kieno Kammies

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB- Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Beverly Shrand

Today at 11:45 Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

