Best way to invest the jackpot if you win the lotto

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:20
Red tide threatens west coast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zolile Nqayi - communications director for the environment, forestry and fisheries dept.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Explainer: A special lung procedure to assist people with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:33
Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
