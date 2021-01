How to get rich by investing like Warren Buffett

Ray White interviewed Financial Advisor (and Berkshire Hathaway correspondent) Warren Ingram on The Money Show for the weekly personal finance feature.



Ingram discussed Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy:



* Determine if the asset offers good value.



* Ignore fluctuating stock markets.



* Buy as if you are never going to sell.



* Understand the business you are buying.



* Buy businesses that have some kind of “moat” (e.g. a competitive advantage that allows them to price higher or resist competition)



