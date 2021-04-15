Personal Finance - Children's education fund

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:46
SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
First African company licensed to export medical cannabis to the EU
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luke van der Nest - Business Development Manager for MG Health
Today at 06:40
UCT creates additional study spaces for students on campus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
SAA appoints fifth boss in five years
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 07:20
SA's hydrogen hope
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Margo-Ann Werner - Director in Environmental Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The collapsing Road Accident Fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at Bet.co.za and former Sports Reporter
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Revix.com- cryptocurrency investment campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Sanders
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tina Thiart - Trustee at 1000 Women Trust
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Seal Rescue Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Krynauw
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
