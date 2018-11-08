Exhausted? How energise by preparing for 2019 before winding down

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
How COVID-19 puts women at more risk than men in Gauteng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alexandra Parker - Researcher of Urban & Cultural Studies at Gauteng City-Region Observatory
Today at 05:10
Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
Today at 05:46
Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana - General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Relooking the traditional schooling system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Provincial v National government in Covid vaccine procurement race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Netcare's Family Connect Line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Could National Lotteries Commission not be tapped for vaccine relief?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative reporter - GoundUp
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA’s entire vaccine bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
Today at 11:05
Action SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine. 20 January 2021 4:16 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
Making money out of mindfulness Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too. 20 January 2021 7:15 PM
Hospitality sector launches court bid to oppose 'bombshell' laws for restaurants The hospitality industry is heading to court over new labour rules for fast-food outlets, restaurants, and caterers. 20 January 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Small Business Focus
arrow_forward
Exhausted? How energise by preparing for 2019 before winding down

Exhausted? How energise by preparing for 2019 before winding down

8 November 2018 8:07 PM

Ray White interviews Pavlo Phitidis, small business guru and founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Small Business Focus

Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME

14 January 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

10 December 2020 7:31 PM

Guest: Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020

3 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator|

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

26 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guests: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship

19 November 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Why engineering mindsets make the worst and best builders of businesses

5 November 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing

29 October 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

22 October 2020 7:41 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Managing Gaps

15 October 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus : 'flying blind in this corona economy'.

8 October 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

Local

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

EWN Highlights

Who is Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman?

20 January 2021 9:12 PM

Surgeon Peter Beal now facing murder, fraud charges

20 January 2021 9:04 PM

Wines of South Africa: Wine exports increased by 7.7% in 2020

20 January 2021 8:35 PM

