How to respond to the VAT hike (and capitalise on the rising cost of everything)

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Today at 12:05
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, is visiting Helpmekaar College in Braamfontein. It follows reports that the college sent out a newsletter to parents informing them that learners should return to school today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education
Today at 12:10
Dip In Live: MINISTER BLADE NZIMANDE TO HOST A MEDIA BRIEFING OUTLINING CABINET DECISIONS ON PLANS FOR THE REOPENING OF THE POST SCHOOL EDUCATION AND TRAINING INSTITUTIONS, THE DEVELOPMENTS AND CONTRIBUTION OF SCIENCE AND INNOVATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST C
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 12:15
Liquor Trader Formations requests meeting with Ramaphosa over alcohol ban
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 12:15
Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 12:23
SA funeral parlours consider buying coffins from neighbouring countries
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:23
Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:27
EWN Story: Stigma related to Covid-19- The multiple loss families experience... [Audio]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
Neil Agget inquest resumes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Today at 12:37
Are Independent schools ready for a return to campus?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebogang Montjane
Today at 12:40
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The reality of the booze ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Consumer Law Expert
Today at 15:40
Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco Pieterse - SPCA Chief Inspector
Today at 15:50
The Bakkie that South Africans love most?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 16:05
Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 16:20
Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux - Artscape
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The great school reopening debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 17:20
Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Ndlovu - Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Eskom continues with Stage 2 load shedding on Monday Stage 2 load shedding continues on Monday while City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1. 18 January 2021 11:00 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 18 January 2021 10:58 AM
Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast The 'red tide' phenomenon is currently stretching 60 km along the West Coast and is turning the water a different colour. 18 January 2021 10:26 AM
View all Local
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Small Business Focus
arrow_forward
How to respond to the VAT hike (and capitalise on the rising cost of everything)

How to respond to the VAT hike (and capitalise on the rising cost of everything)

15 March 2018 8:04 PM

VAT is on the rise… Petrol levies are up… Bruce Whitfield asks small business guru Pavlo Phitidis to give advice.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Small Business Focus

Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME

14 January 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

10 December 2020 7:31 PM

Guest: Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020

3 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator|

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

26 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guests: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship

19 November 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Why engineering mindsets make the worst and best builders of businesses

5 November 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing

29 October 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

22 October 2020 7:41 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Managing Gaps

15 October 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus : 'flying blind in this corona economy'.

8 October 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy

Local

Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom

Local Politics

Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast

Local

Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

2 suspects caught with 10 guns, hijacked cars set to face more charges

18 January 2021 11:41 AM

Calls abroad grow for release of Putin critic Navalny

18 January 2021 11:22 AM

Devil's in the details: WhatsApp controversy raises digital security concerns

18 January 2021 11:18 AM

