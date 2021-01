How to shut out noise (and uncertainty) to make faster, better decisions

Entrepreneurs building businesses have to make many decisions every hour of every day.



It becomes exhausting and often leads to them not making decisions at all.



Ray White (on The Money Show) interviewed Aurik Business Incubator Director and CEO Pavlo Phitidis for the weekly small business feature.



Phitidis discussed how to shut out noise and uncertainty so you can make sound decisions fast and frequently.



