5 ways your brain is messing with you (and how it may harm your business)

Nobody sees the world as it is. We all view reality through lenses (i.e. “cognitive biases”) created by our life experiences.



The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Pavlo Phitidis, Director and CEO of the Aurik Business Incubator, for his weekly small business feature.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.