Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager Home Affairs in the Western Cape insists that offices in the province are not experiencing a backlog in the registration of deaths... 14 January 2021 2:35 PM
View all Local
Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer Nearly 300,000 people have been arrested for lockdown violations in SA since March 2020. Defence lawyer William Booth advises. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021 W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew. 14 January 2021 1:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Politics
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave Business and labour are pressing South Africa's government to introduce a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of t... 14 January 2021 4:56 PM
View all Business
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk
arrow_forward
#IFSAT

#IFSAT

8 December 2020 7:52 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 7:58 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A dangerous man to end Donald Trump’s Presidency early

8 January 2021 8:02 AM

Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
 
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

7 January 2021 8:47 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:26 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:09 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

24 December 2020 8:13 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Complex Life of the Gut: The Second Brain [UCT Summer School]

22 December 2020 9:09 AM

Science has only begun to understand the relationship between our gut and our brain. Professor Anwar Mall has prepared a series of lectures to help us understand the interesting future of this science.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Euro Leaders In Quarantine

18 December 2020 9:31 AM

The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
 
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
 
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.  



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Terrorist Helpers

17 December 2020 7:59 AM

Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.

Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope

Business

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

Business Local Lifestyle

Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Wentworth Hospital was under ‘immense pressure’ when viral video was taken - MEC

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

ICPA, govt in talks to set up 20,000 more sites for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

WHO Africa: The second COVID-19 wave is more challenging than the first

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA