The World View - Pro Trump Protestors

The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Latest Local
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam's decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues. 23 January 2021 8:33 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO's that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk
The World View - Pro Trump Protestors

The World View - Pro Trump Protestors

14 December 2020 8:04 AM

Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
 
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

22 January 2021 7:54 AM

Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
 
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London. 

The World View - Donald Out - Joe In

21 January 2021 7:59 AM

Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
 
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career. 

The World View - Trump Out Biden In nauguration day for America’s 46th President

20 January 2021 7:59 AM

Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
 
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail. 

The World View - A Vaccine Moral Failure hitting warning from the W.H.O. boss

19 January 2021 8:08 AM

China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
 
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
 
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway. 

 

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 7:58 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 7:58 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors. 

The World View - A dangerous man to end Donald Trump’s Presidency early

8 January 2021 8:02 AM

Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
 
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

7 January 2021 8:47 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:26 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

Black National Crisis Committee to ask Parly to have Basson banned as doctor

23 January 2021 4:57 PM

23 January 2021 4:57 PM

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

23 January 2021 3:34 PM

