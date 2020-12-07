The World View - Vaccine Variations

Today at 13:33 Greener Living - Caracals on the urban edge Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Laurel Serieys

125 125

Today at 13:45 Driving with J9 | Why you can't be complacent about renewing driving or vehicle licences Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

janine Van Der Post

125 125

Today at 14:07 Advice - DIY with Angelo - DIY home hacks Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Angelo D’ Ambrosio

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Aston Wylie Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Aston Wylie

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 What is better - food parcels or food vouchers? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Julia Chaskalson - Section 27

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 Business Insider: "Telegram in SA can help you to buy booze, drugs, and sex from people in your neighbourhood" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Thompson - Business Insider

125 125

Today at 16:05 More Ters relief looks ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)

125 125

Today at 16:20 Covid-19 and University delays: UWC Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gasant Abarder - UWC

125 125

Today at 16:55 Two weeks left to hand over unlicensed and unwanted firearms Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association

125 125

Today at 17:05 Donald Trump becomes the first US president in history to be impeached twice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS

125 125

Today at 17:20 Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 17:45 Eskom cannot cut electricity to struggling municipalities Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA

125 125

Today at 18:50 South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125