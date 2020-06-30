The World View - Islamic State Children

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Consumers should not have to fight for their right to access to recordings of their calls with service providers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
Latest Local
Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop Premier Alan Winde is calling for booze to be sold, beaches to reopen, and the curfew to be eased in the province. 20 January 2021 5:57 PM
Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine. 20 January 2021 4:16 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24). 20 January 2021 12:23 PM
'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction' Homeowners whose repossessed houses were sold for a fraction of value will head to court to demand billions back explains journo. 20 January 2021 12:09 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?' "We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours." 20 January 2021 9:20 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk
arrow_forward
The World View - Islamic State Children

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 7:58 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk

The World View - Trump Out Biden In nauguration day for America’s 46th President

20 January 2021 7:59 AM

Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
 
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Vaccine Moral Failure hitting warning from the W.H.O. boss

19 January 2021 8:08 AM

China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
 
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
 
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 7:58 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 7:58 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A dangerous man to end Donald Trump’s Presidency early

8 January 2021 8:02 AM

Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
 
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

7 January 2021 8:47 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:26 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:09 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

24 December 2020 8:13 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

Local

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Joe Biden's inauguration as US President

20 January 2021 6:21 PM

SABC workers march to Union Buildings over retrenchments

20 January 2021 5:38 PM

Business, civil society weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine funding

20 January 2021 5:25 PM

