The World View - Belgian Atonement

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.
Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads.
China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway.
Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies.
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Science has only begun to understand the relationship between our gut and our brain. Professor Anwar Mall has prepared a series of lectures to help us understand the interesting future of this science.
