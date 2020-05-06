The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S. & U.K

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.
Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.
Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career.
Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.
China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway.
Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies.
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt.
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.
