The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Harvey Weinstein In The Dock (the sexual assault trial begins in New York)

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

1). Middle East Sabre Rattling (by Iran, Iraq & the United States).

2). Harvey Weinstein In The Dock (the sexual assault trial begins in New York).

3). A Hijacked Ambulance (how not to get medical treatment in Italy).



