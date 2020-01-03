The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Turkey’s Military Moves Into Libya
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
1). Bush Fire Bravura (the fires prompt people to tackle the Australian PM).
2). Turkey’s Military Moves Into Libya (could it mean confrontation with Egypt?).
3). Pokemon Go (an admission that the game has baffled Canada’s military).
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt.
LISTEN TO PODCAST
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.
LISTEN TO PODCAST
Science has only begun to understand the relationship between our gut and our brain. Professor Anwar Mall has prepared a series of lectures to help us understand the interesting future of this science.
The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.
Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.
Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.
