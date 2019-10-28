The World View - The Death Of The Islamic State Leader

Guest: Adam Gilchrist



The Death Of The Islamic State Leader killed after a US Raid In Syria).



The U.K. Truck Death Victims (some of them may have been Vietnamese).



California’s Wildfires (180,000 people have been told to leave their homes).



World Cup Anticipation (it is of course England v South Africa on Saturday).



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.