The World View - Prison For El Chapo

Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Damien Terblanche - Founder at Lotus Bookstore
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Junet van Der Merwe
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Martin Brown - CEO at Radical Mobility
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Making financial changes for the year ahead
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kirsty Scully
Today at 08:10
Online crime allegations
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Founder and CEO at Digital Law Company
Today at 08:50
Inside The World's Toughest Prisons
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
Profile: Conrad Koch
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
Today at 09:45
Music with Brian Temba
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Brian Temba - Musician & Actor at ...
Latest Local
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles' Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall. 15 January 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Can you get a new South African passport right now? W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis. 15 January 2021 12:22 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It's a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk
arrow_forward
The World View - Prison For El Chapo

The World View - Prison For El Chapo

18 July 2019 7:57 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother extradited for murder from Libya.

The Seaworld controversy Virgin holidays has stopped selling their tickets.

Alien Invasion the US military warns all life forms to stay away from Area 51.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 7:58 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A dangerous man to end Donald Trump’s Presidency early

8 January 2021 8:02 AM

Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
 
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

7 January 2021 8:47 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:26 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:09 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

24 December 2020 8:13 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Complex Life of the Gut: The Second Brain [UCT Summer School]

22 December 2020 9:09 AM

Science has only begun to understand the relationship between our gut and our brain. Professor Anwar Mall has prepared a series of lectures to help us understand the interesting future of this science.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Euro Leaders In Quarantine

18 December 2020 9:31 AM

The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
 
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
 
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.  



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Terrorist Helpers

17 December 2020 7:59 AM

Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.

Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

World Business

World Business

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

Business Lifestyle

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

Local Politics

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

