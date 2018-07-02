The World View - French prison break it was like a Jason Statham movie

Today at 10:33 Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

125 125

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet…. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB-Dr Beverly Shrand Talks about how COVID 19 has impacted businesses and their teams Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Beverly Shrand

125 125

Today at 11:32 JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each wee Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sam Paddock

125 125

Today at 11:45 Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager

125 125

Today at 12:10 Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

125 125

Today at 12:15 Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Nissen

125 125

Today at 12:27 Neil Agget inquest resumes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....

125 125

Today at 12:40 How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch

125 125

Today at 12:45 The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masala Ramabulana

125 125

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

125 125