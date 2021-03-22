Ruth Wasserman lande. SA born member of Knesset

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin with Rob Watts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:20
Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams - at South African poet and social philosopher
Today at 10:45
Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams - at South African poet and social philosopher
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about The Ties that Bind Us. Do we live in an age of superficial social ties, incapable of genuine human connection?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
#SaveYourFaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Roberto Delgallo
Today at 11:45
Ideas4good opens 18th library
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Schalit - Creative Head at Net#Work Bbdo
Today at 12:15
Grade 1 and high school applications close today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:23
5G webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fazlin Fransman - Senior Researcher at Moja Research Institute
Today at 12:27
Weekend birth certificate drive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:37
Frontier Services on their response to to extreme floods in Australia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jannine Jackson - Director at Frontier Services
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coding & robotics – what SA schools will actually be teaching
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Today at 17:20
Formula One preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
Today at 17:45
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Michael Lebert
