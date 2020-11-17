Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
125
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Mountaineering with Mike Nixon
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
Today at 12:10
Reaction to Ramaphosa's address
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo
125
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out communication by government
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
125
Today at 12:15
Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
125
Today at 12:23
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Guests
shannon Morreira
125
Today at 12:23
SA closes 20 Land borders
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
125
Today at 12:27
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
125
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay
Guests
Patricia Pillay
125
Today at 12:37
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
125
Today at 12:37
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Guests
Totsie Memela
125
Today at 12:40
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Guests
Meg Faure
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up