I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Mountaineering with Mike Nixon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
Limpopo covid cases increase
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phophi Ramathuba - Chairperson at Public Sector Doctors South African Medical Association
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out communication by government
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:15
Reaction to Ramaphosa's address
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo
Today at 12:15
SA closes 20 Land borders
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 12:23
Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:23
Lebombo border visit my home affairs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:27
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa
Today at 12:37
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:37
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 12:40
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Today at 12:41
NCC still deliberating about schools reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:45
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 13:07
On the couch with KFM's Carl Wastie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carl Wastie
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Latest Local
Parents aren't legally forced to buy from prescribed school stationery suppliers Education law specialist Sue Larkan says parents aren't legally obligated to purchase back-to-school stationery from a specific su... 12 January 2021 11:11 AM
'It's a jungle out there!' - Hippo on the loose in Joburg The Gauteng Agriculture Department says the animal shouldn't be approached, but rather its whereabouts reported to officials. 12 January 2021 10:57 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it. 12 January 2021 8:43 AM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Politics
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
View all Business
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death. 11 January 2021 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods' Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2021 8:52 AM
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse. 11 January 2021 11:52 AM
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group. 11 January 2021 7:01 AM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Opinion

