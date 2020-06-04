IFQSAT: Almost half of the relief provided by government is not being extended by banks

The frightening statistic that less than 10% of the R200bn business loans guaranteed by government indicates a fracture in the relief provided to the SA economy. This is the single largest intervention by government in the wake of COVID-19, and it needs to urgently find its way into business entities.
