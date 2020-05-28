IFQSAT: President Ramaphosa owes it to the sacrifices South Africans have made to take live questions on air.

As the credibility of the government’s decision-making process is eroded by indecision, confused messaging and political scrap fights in the wings, the pre-recorded statements released by President Ramaphosa ring ever-more hollow. South Africans deserve better, more, and now.
