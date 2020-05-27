IFQSAT: The art of lobbying is proving more effective in working with government on COVID-19 response, than the force of lambasting. Could it be overriding, even, the science of medicine.

Government’s COVID-19 response has always been a balancing act between health outcomes, economic outcomes and socio-economic impact. The resumption of religious gatherings begs the question of how heavily support for future election outcomes weigh amongst these.
