IFQSAT:  Conferencing in the time of Corona: Who’s zooming who in the Zoomiverse?

As virtual conferencing, podcasting and webinars go, the barriers to entry have never been lower, and the audience has never been more captive. It’s resulted in drowning the market in a deluge of undifferentiated, untested and repetitive opinion with limited expertise - the industry will need to refine as it matures.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.