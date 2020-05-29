#IFQSAT: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma should lead her COVID-19 briefings in isiZulu.

Minister Dlamini-Zuma is immediately disarmed, engaging and empathetic when speaking in her mother tongue. As an official language, that can reach a far larger proportion of the population, she has a right to, and should, deliver the updates in isiZulu.



