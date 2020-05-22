#IFQSAT: The management of developments at Strandfontein camp expose the worst parts of Cape Town’s social contract

After weeks of feedback from concerned listeners, media blocked from entry, and legal experts watching the city’s exclusion of human rights oversight closely at the Strandfontein COVID housing facility; we heard directly from a dweller about the treatment the many homeless were receiving at the site. The City’s response, both laborious and defensive, was very telling about its unwritten contract with certain groups of society.



