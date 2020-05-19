IFQSAT: Jeff Bezos potentially becoming a trillionaire is an indication of a failure of society and our structures, not the success of a single man.”

Jeff Bezos potentially becoming a trillionaire is an indication of a failure of society and our structures, not the success of a single man.
