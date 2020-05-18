IFQSAT: SAA has swallowed R10bn in 5 months, with no plan to show for it - and Minister demands more.

The continued between SAA shareholder, company and Parliament, with no consequences, demonstrates a lack of accountability at the most basic level of oversight - its board of directors - and risks the livelihood of hard-working staff at the coal face.
