#IFQSAT: The Glenda Gray debate is getting hysterical.

Incorrect and unconstructive information was shared, and the Minister of Health corrected this swiftly, and with finality. A further investigation by the Medical Research Council seems an unnecessary and heavy-handed move, as much as the shrill cries of “bullying” are a reach. Both speak to a more hysterical and loaded debate than warranted by the facts at hand.



