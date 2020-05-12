IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
New rules for remuneration of restaurant workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Today at 15:40
Liquor Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 15:50
Funding for SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 16:05
Research show body temperature scanners of limited value in detecting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Tipton
Today at 16:20
Leaked Pfizer phone call suggest SA health officials did not respond promptly to questions about potential vaccine uptake
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:05
Rogue media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 17:20
SASSA officials called to account to parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:09
Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 10 year low. Why?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,
Today at 18:13
What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera SAPS in the Western Cape is investigating two Worcester police officers after a video of them assaulting two men emerged online. 20 January 2021 12:28 PM
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24). 20 January 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
View all Politics
'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction' Homeowners whose repossessed houses were sold for a fraction of value will head to court to demand billions back explains journo. 20 January 2021 12:09 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?' "We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours." 20 January 2021 9:20 AM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

I Feel Quite Strongly About This
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

#IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

12 May 2020 7:41 AM

Elon Musk’s defiant re-opening of his US Tesla plant, after at first negotiating with and then bullying US lawmakers over lockdown regulations, is reminiscent of the DA’s ill-advised demands of & threats to national government last week, with no mandate. Musk daring authorities to come arrest him over his blatant law-breaking is about as condescending and unconstructive as the same opposition party sending a Cabinet Minister their e-commerce lobby in a digital how-to kit

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from I Feel Quite Strongly About This

#IFQSAT

20 January 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

19 January 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

18 January 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

15 January 2021 8:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

14 January 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

13 January 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

12 January 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

8 January 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

18 December 2020 10:29 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

Local Business

[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera

Local

Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Those infected with old COVID variant might be susceptible to reinfection - NICD

20 January 2021 1:54 PM

Sassa CEO apologises for long queues at WC, KZN offices

20 January 2021 1:19 PM

Mabuyane: Suspension of certain festive activities helped decrease COVID deaths

20 January 2021 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA