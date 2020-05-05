IFQSAT: The Economy cannot resume faster than Covid takes to leave

I’m thrilled to see people back at work and look forward to the economy gaining momentum again. But the reality of Level 4 already seems busier than what government tabled. It’s my hope that the rollout can be managed gingerly: we cannot forget or unwind what this lockdown was for in the first place.
