#IFQSAT: Policy Making is about incentivisation and disincentivisation of behaviours - this requires solid trust

The trust that Cyril Ramaphosa has painstakingly built between citizens and government was severely undermined by COGTA Minister’s Dlamini-Zuma’s stunning & poorly-explained about turn on cigarettes. This arbitrary breach will affect compliance with lockdown requirements, adversely - well beyond the prohibition of cigarettes.



