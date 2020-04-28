#IFQSAT: We’re allowed to accept Cuba’s medical assistance as, largely, a scientific intervention

Cuba elicits polarizing responses – with political ideologies ranging from seeing Cuban medical support as a social savior to a political bogeyman. South Africa’s strategic relationship with the country has been highlighted by the President as a driver of the support in responding to COVID-19, but medical expertise is also one of the country’s biggest exports to a range of nations around the world. This needn’t be seen as necessarily altruistic or menacing: the arrival of Cuban medical expertise can be accepted as an opportunistic intervention of well-trained science in public health at a time when we need it most.



