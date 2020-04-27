IFQSAT: Freedom is agency. Freedom is choice. This Freedom Day, let’s ensure our children are afforded as much right to freedom as we are

A long, heartwarming conversation with my niece reaffirmed a long-held view about listening to and respecting the wants and insistences of children in our lives as much as our own.
