IFQSAT: he Reserve Bank has done its part in giving relief, business must pass it on.

It’s time for financial intermediaries to stop stymying the transmission mechanism and pass the benefits of the significant monetary loosening from the central bank, on to end users & consumers. This can’t be done opportunistically, but with compassion and humanitarian spirit.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
