IFQSAT: Rewrite the social contract, at least temporarily, and make some concessions during this pandemic.

It’s time for all economic stakeholders to suspend the “business as usual” acrimony amongst themselves that characterises every negotiation. Business, government and labour need to pull in a singular direction for the benefit our SA’s survival through the Coronavirus pandemic.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.