#IFQSAT: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ apology is not accepted

We all have the right to breach the law, but it comes with the responsibility to take on the sanction for that breach. A staged, contrived apology will not do, and it makes it difficult to take the President or trigger-happy Police Minister seriously as an average citizen, under this lockdown.



