#IFQSAT: South Africa’s low COVID cases are both noteworthy and nerve-wrecking

As we wait for the “ramp up” in cases that has characterised other countries’ COVID experience, various corners of the economy are lobbying hard for the relaxation of lockdown terms. The lull in local cases is encouraging a disturbing push for a return to “normal” and these players may be too complacent.







See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.