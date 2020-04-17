IFQSAT: To Mask or Not to Mask?!

The prevailing wisdom on masks being worn by the healthy, who are not working in the essential services is changing, with scientific evidence meeting head-to-head with a growing number of personal experiences, from COVID survivors to anecdotal results of national responses.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
