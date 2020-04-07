#IFQSAT: If you’re saving money on not going out in the Lockdown, consider paying it forward?

Many have remarked that they have saved money by not going to restaurants or having to groom as regularly. There are smart ways to assist those business owners to stay in business, and lock in more favourable prices ahead of the invariable inclusion of a weaker exchange rate in pricing calculations in the months to come.



