IFQSAT: If you’re saving money on not going out in the Lockdown, consider paying it forward?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles' Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall. 15 January 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Can you get a new South African passport right now? W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis. 15 January 2021 12:22 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Business
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

I Feel Quite Strongly About This
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: If you’re saving money on not going out in the Lockdown, consider paying it forward?

#IFQSAT: If you’re saving money on not going out in the Lockdown, consider paying it forward?

7 April 2020 7:45 AM

Many have remarked that they have saved money by not going to restaurants or having to groom as regularly. There are smart ways to assist those business owners to stay in business, and lock in more favourable prices ahead of the invariable inclusion of a weaker exchange rate in pricing calculations in the months to come.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from I Feel Quite Strongly About This

#IFSAT

15 January 2021 8:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

14 January 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

13 January 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

12 January 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

8 January 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

18 December 2020 10:29 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

17 December 2020 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

15 December 2020 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

11 December 2020 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

World Business

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA